Halsted Street and parking lot closures

Map of street closures near Halsted Street and Roosevelt Road.

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Due to a special event at the Dorin Forum Friday, Sept. 16, several adjacent streets and parking facilities will be closed and may cause significant traffic delays for both drivers and pedestrians. Please allow extra time, or avoid the area if possible.

UIC parking lots 6 and 14 will close at 10 p.m. tonight and will reopen at 6 p.m. Friday. Personnel are encouraged to use the Halsted Street Parking Structure. The Maxwell Street parking lot will remain open for UI Health clinic patients and staff and other authorized personnel.

Beginning Friday at 11:30 a.m. and continuing until 5 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:

Roosevelt Road between Morgan and Jefferson streets.

Halsted Street from Taylor to Maxwell streets.

Union Street from Roosevelt Road to Maxwell Street.

Rochford Street between Union Avenue and Halsted Street will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.

During this time period, partial street closures will also be in effect from 16th Street to Maxwell Street. Please note, street closure hours may change if needed.

Area residents and UIC students, faculty and staff who are on official university business should be prepared to present their UIC/UI Health ID cards in order to travel through these areas. Because of expected traffic delays, please plan your travel accordingly.

The City of Chicago will provide traffic management services in the affected areas. It is expected that some local businesses in these areas will be closed, so you may wish to call before attempting to access them.

We sincerely appreciate your cooperation.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services