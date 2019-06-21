Harrison Street Closure

Dear UIC Community,

UIC is collaborating with Chicago Department of Transportation to add traffic calming measures and improve the pedestrian experience along Harrison Street in anticipation of the opening of the Academic and Residential Complex in the fall. This work requires full closure of Harrison Street between Morgan and Halsted Streets. The work starts Friday, June 21 and will be ongoing until 6 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

During this time, westbound vehicular traffic will be redirected north on Halsted Street to Van Buren Street, west on Van Buren Street to Racine Avenue, and south on Racine Avenue to Harrison Street. Eastbound vehicular traffic will be redirected north on Racine Avenue to Van Buren Street, east on Van Buren Street to Halsted Street and south on Halsted Street to Harrison Street.

Pedestrian traffic on Morgan, Peoria and Halsted will be maintained during the construction with slight modifications. Construction signs and barriers will be in place to direct pedestrians through the area.

Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Branko Bogicevic

branko@uic.edu