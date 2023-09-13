Harrison Street roadwork

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The City of Chicago’s Department of Water Management will be conducting sewer work along Harrison Street from Ashland Avenue to Halsted Street and minor impacts are expected on UIC’s campus between Racine Avenue and Halsted Street. This work will begin this week and continue through the fall 2023 semester.

As part of this project, various manholes near the Credit Union 1 Arena, Lot 1, the Education, Theater, Music and Social Work building, the Behavioral Sciences Building, and the Academic and Residential Complex will be excavated. In order for the crews to access the manhole and median areas, eastbound vehicle travel lanes will be diverted and shared with the bicycle lane.

Near the Academic and Residential Complex, the westbound bicycle lane will be shifted into the vehicle travel lane. Signage will be placed directing cyclists that the bicycle lanes will be temporarily shared.

There are no planned road closures during this work and access to Parking Lot 1 will be maintained.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email planning@uic.edu.

We appreciate your cooperation, and ask that you exercise caution when traveling in this area.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu