Health equity initiatives receive funding from the American Cancer Society

The University of Illinois Chicago has received a $4 million, four-year grant from the American Cancer Society to establish the Illinois Cancer Health Equity Research Center, a solutions-oriented consortium of health care researchers and clinicians charged with improving outcomes in communities disproportionately affected by cancer.

The grant includes six project awards designed to achieve sustainable reductions in cancer health disparities and diversify the scientific workforce. Participating researchers will focus on overcoming biological and social factors that contribute to poor cancer outcomes among racially and ethnically underrepresented groups in Cook County, Illinois.

“As a Minority-Serving Institution, we’ve historically benefitted from a diverse group of physicians, clinicians, scientists and researchers who have an innate understanding of health inequity and a drive to address the underlying issues,” said Jan Kitajewski, director of the University of Illinois Cancer Center, which is part of UIC. “Our mission is to provide high-quality, personalized care to patients who suffer at the intersection of systemic marginalization and heightened biological risk.”