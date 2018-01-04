Help Us Build an All-Alumni Survey

Dear Faculty and Staff,

As you may be aware, the Office of Advancement is in the process of building UIC’s first alumni association. We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to reimagine the ways we engage with our alumni and the opportunities we create for them to engage with one another. As part of this effort, we’re excited to begin building a comprehensive survey we’ll deliver to all UIC alumni early this spring. The results of this survey will inform the direction of the UICAA.

The work you do every day with our future alumni builds a foundation for their long-term engagement with university. Therefore, we are particularly interested in the issues you believe are essential to cover in the survey. In order to capture your thoughts and ideas, we are conducting a dedicated faculty and staff brainstorming session that will help shape the survey.

UIC Faculty and Staff

All-Alumni Survey Discussion

Wednesday, January 24th

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Student Center East, Room 302.

Please RSVP by Friday, January 19.

Thank you in advance for your input on this important project.

Jeff Nearhoof

Vice Chancellor for Advancement

For more information, please contact:

Caryn Schultz Korman

caryn1@uic.edu