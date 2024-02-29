Higher Learning Commission site visit March 11-12

Dear colleagues,

The Higher Learning Commission will visit University of Illinois Chicago on Monday, March 11, and Tuesday, March 12, 2024, for the university’s comprehensive review related to reaffirming its accreditation.

UIC has been accredited by the commission since 1970 and participates in the Open Pathway review cycle to maintain accreditation. As a requirement to reaffirm accreditation, the university submitted its evidence-supported Assurance Argument document in mid-February. The Assurance Argument demonstrates how UIC meets the commission’s five criteria for accreditation and continues to improve quality across all operations. UIC also submitted required campus reports for Peoria, Rockford and the UIC School of Law, describing how these branch campuses meet the accreditation criteria.

UIC’s preparation for this comprehensive review has been a university-wide effort facilitated by a core team, five criterion teams and many subject-matter experts. We thank everyone for being partners in this endeavor and are proud of the inclusive, transparent and collaborative process that engaged the university community in developing the assurance-review materials.

During the site visit, UIC will welcome the five-member peer-review team to campus and the reviewers will talk with faculty, administrators, staff and students. The peer reviewers will facilitate open forums with the UIC community, engage with the five criterion teams and meet with senior administration and Board of Trustees members to substantiate the claims we presented in our assurance-review materials. The university community is encouraged to participate in faculty-only, staff-only and students-only open forums in Student Center East on March 12 (times will be announced). Your participation is highly valued and greatly appreciated, as we share with the review team UIC’s successes, innovative programs, identity and mission as an urban, diverse, public research university.

The site visit is an opportunity for us as a campus to reflect on our strengths, our progress since the last site visit and how we seek to meet challenges while living our mission of providing the broadest access to the highest levels of intellectual excellence.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert A. Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Nikos Varelas

Vice Provost for Academic Programs and Effectiveness

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost

provost@uic.edu