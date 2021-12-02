Holiday safety tips

Dear UIC community,

During the busy holiday season it’s very easy to let your guard down when shopping, traveling or spending time with family and friends. This month, the UIC Police would like you to THINK! about how to lower your risk of becoming a victim of crime such as theft, robbery, auto theft and fraud or scams that often increase during this time of year.

Being in a major city, UIC and the areas surrounding campus are not immune to criminal activity. However, the UIC Police Department is always looking for innovative ways to keep our community safe and informed.

Public Safety Advisories are distributed to the university community when a crime takes place in our defined campus Clery geography, in compliance with the federal Clery Act. Crimes that occur and are reported to UIC Police in our patrol zone are documented in the daily crime logs and distributed to subscribers in the OptinDCL listserv. All other area crimes that are not reported to UIC Police can be found on the Chicago Police Department’s CLEARMap website.

Stay safe over the holidays and THINK! about these prevention tips.

When shopping at the mall or department store:

Be aware of your surroundings when returning to your vehicle.

If shopping late in the day or after dark, park in a well-lit area.

Shop in pairs or with a group of people.

Never put items in the trunk of your car and return to shopping.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Never store your purse in the trunk of the vehicle.

Never keep valuables visible.

While driving during the holidays:

If a vehicle bumps you from behind, never get out with keys still in the ignition.

Always keep your doors locked.

Pay attention to your surrounding while in traffic.

Never engage in road rage.

The UIC Police are taking additional measures on campus to keep our community safe, including:

Hiring additional police officers and security staff.

Increasing traffic stops.

Staying highly visible on campus.

Patrolling hot spot areas.

Increasing technology.

Listening to the UIC and surrounding communities.

Partnering with our local, state and federal agencies.

Educating students, staff and faculty.

Please stay safe out there!

Kevin Booker

Chief, UIC Police