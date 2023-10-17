Honorary degree nominations

Dear UIC community:

The Senate External Relations and Public Service Committee invites you to submit nominations for consideration in awarding honorary degrees at UIC. Honorary degrees are the highest award conferred by UIC. An honorary degree may reward exemplary and extraordinary contributions either to the scholarly or professional world, to public service, or to UIC’s achievements and the ideals of its missions of teaching, research, service and economic development. We welcome nominations of persons of national or international renown within or outside official academic disciplines, which is also the practice with most major institutions of higher education throughout the United States. Some relationship with UIC is desirable but not required for consideration, but in such a case, it is particularly necessary to explain why this individual is deserving of an honorary degree from UIC.

View approved guidelines for awarding honorary degrees at UIC, including eligibility criteria, nomination procedures, process and timelines.

View a listing of previous honorary degree recipients.

A nomination should be marked “CONFIDENTIAL: HONORARY DEGREES” and submitted electronically to: Senate Coordinator and Clerk, UIC Office of the Senate, edooley@uic.edu.

We encourage nominations of diverse and underrepresented populations, and we would love to see nominations from each UIC college and campus this year.

Respectfully,

Justin Wier

Chair, Senate External Relations and Public Service Committee

and Honorary Degree Nominating Committee

and Assistant Dean, Recruitment and Engagement, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Dooley

edooley@uic.edu