Hospital drop-off and pedestrian traffic temporary reroutes

Dear faculty, staff and students,

Due to the construction of the Welcome Atrium at the University of Illinois Hospital, the contractor will be performing site paving work along Taylor Street adjacent to the hospital and its new addition.

This work will begin at 6 a.m. April 25 and continue until 6 a.m. June 24. During this time, the patient/visitor vehicle drop-off area will be temporarily relocated east to the curb area along Taylor Street. Drop-offs directly in front of the hospital will not be allowed.

Access to the main entrance of the hospital will be available at all times.

The stairs to the front entrance will be closed April 25 to May 20 during Phase 1 of the work. Access to the main entrance during this first phase of work will be via the existing pedestrian ramp only. The stairs will be returned to service at the start of Phase 2 May 23.

Pedestrian access along the north side of Taylor Street will be maintained at all times. However, the existing sidewalk will be closed, and pedestrian traffic will temporarily be rerouted south of the sidewalk.

Please heed directional signage and barricades put in place for your protection during this time.

If additional information or clarification is required during this process, please contact one of the following individuals:

Jake Oostema, Project Manager, F. H. Paschen, 773-490-4741.

Mike Schnabel, On-Site Contact, F.H. Paschen, 773-251-0238.

Pamela Hill, Senior Assistant Director, Project Manager, UIC PSPM, 847-708-1052.

We appreciate your continued cooperation during the construction period.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services