Human trafficking awareness resources

In December, the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking hosted a webinar briefing on human trafficking on college campuses. The faculty in attendance had excellent questions during the briefing. As the spring semester gets underway, we write to share information from the briefing, including slides from the presentation and a compilation of resources for faculty who may recognize signs of human trafficking. There are also materials you may share with student leaders.

Center for Countering Human Trafficking – Higher Education

Visit Blue Campaign website and social media Blue Campaign website Facebook X

Student leadership material

Sign up for human trafficking newsletter: U.S. Department of Homeland Security Govdelivery

Request materials

Reporting information Report suspected human trafficking: Call 1-866-347-2423

The Homeland Security Investigations tip line runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year. This tip line staffs highly trained specialists to take reports from both the public and law enforcement agencies on more than 400 laws enforced by Homeland Security Investigations, including those related to human trafficking.

Helping victims To receive support, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to BeFree (233733). The hotline can help connect victims and survivors with service providers in the area and provides training and technical assistance. The national, toll-free hotline is available to answer calls from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year. The hotline is not law enforcement and is operated by a nongovernmental organization funded by the federal government.

Points of contact Additional trainings: adam.sorelle@hsi.dhs.gov or 202-744-9681 Homeland Security Investigations – Chicago: Christopher.S.Weber@hsi.dhs.gov Illinois System: szehr@uillinois.edu



