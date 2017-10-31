Dear Campus Community:

This weekend, hundreds of passionate alumni and friends came back to UIC, and many more followed along live online, as we introduced a new UIC Alumni Association and launched IGNITE: The Campaign for UIC.

Through IGNITE we aim to raise a total of $750 million over the next five years to advance UIC, and I am pleased to announce that more than $295 million have already been raised towards this goal, contributed by thousands of dedicated alumni and friends, including many members of our faculty, staff and student body.

We have ambitious plans for our university and now is the time for a bold campaign. UIC is quickly becoming a 21st century model for access and excellence in public higher education. You know how much UIC matters because you live it every day. Your stories, your impact will inspire our alumni and donors to participate in this campaign. Together, we will change lives by:

Watch some UIC stories that have inspired these goals.

I am proud to live and work among a community of UIC students, faculty, and staff who scan the skyline and say, “go higher.”

With the launch of our UIC Alumni Association, we are making a public and steadfast commitment to give all of our 250,000 alumni meaningful ways to engage with and advocate for their alma mater and pathways to make a profound impact on our students.

THIS is how we will succeed. And, it all starts with a single spark.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor