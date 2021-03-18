In support of our Asian and Asian American community

Dear members of the UIC community,

The slayings of eight people in the Atlanta region have put a spotlight on the violence against Asian-Americans in the United States. The number of these horrific incidents has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to vitriolic rhetoric used by some individuals in attempts to scapegoat the Asian community. As we have in the past, we would like to unequivocally state that such attempts have no place in our University and in our country.

At the University of Illinois Chicago, the strength of our community comes from the diversity of our students, faculty and staff who help us reflect the world. For decades now, we have cherished and benefited from the unique perspectives that these scholars, researchers, teachers and students bring to our campus.

UIC historically has been at the forefront of higher education, as we have established many institutional structures and supportive programs that have led to significant gains in diversity and inclusion. We share our community’s grief and outrage over these tragic attacks, and we encourage you to continue to live the values of our University — to be inclusive, to treat each other with dignity and respect, and to provide a safe and supportive environment for each other. We are committed to advancing racial equity and inclusion for all people in Chicago, in the nation and around the world. As a community, we value our differences, our diversity and our shared compassion for humanity. We will always strive to be one grounded in mutual understanding and respect.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Amalia Pallares

Associate Chancellor and Vice Provost for Diversity