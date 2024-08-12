Inclusive dental clinic ‘a home’ for patients

Syed Hussain and his mother, Lisa Lambros, at a recent dental appointment in the Inclusive Care Clinic. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/University of Illinois Chicago)

The recently opened Inclusive Care Clinic at the University of Illinois Chicago College of Dentistry is not your typical dental clinic. Its focus is to care for patients with physical, developmental, sensory, behavioral, cognitive or emotional conditions.

Listen to story summary

When Pauline Bladek arrived at the clinic for her first appointment, the 29-year-old and her mother were first directed to a sensory room where they were bathed in warm colors and listened to peaceful music.

After getting acclimated to her surroundings, Bladek, who is autistic, was led through the lavender-colored hallway to an exam room to receive dental care. At this visit, as a first step, dental students and faculty merely looked into her mouth to help her feel comfortable.

Since that visit, Bladek has returned several times and now looks forward to her follow-up appointments, said her father, Waldemar Bladek.

“She was asking when she was coming next time. So, it’s really great; not only is she being taken care of, but she also enjoys it,” Waldemar said. “It cannot be overstated how thankful we are.”

Investing in future dentists

The clinic opened in March thanks to a $2 million grant from Delta Dental of Illinois. Already it’s seen more than 500 patients, said Dr. Leda Mugayar, the clinic’s director. Mugayar noted the clinic was created because only a few dental clinics exist in the Chicago area with dedicated support for patients with disabilities and complex health issues. The address is 801 S. Paulina St., Room 127.

At the teaching clinic, dental students learn how to care for patients to better serve this population once they graduate from the UIC College of Dentistry.

“There are so many aspects that you have to consider for you to choose the best treatment, and I think this is what is missing from dentists who never had this training,” Mugayar said.

Fourth-year dental students Eric Shin and Briena Vaughn are working in the clinic as part of their rotations. They believe the experience will make them better dentists, they said.

“Being in this clinic specifically has encouraged us to open our mindsets and be more welcoming of patients who may not be patients we’re used to treating,” Vaughn said. “We definitely feel more comfortable.”

Waldemar Bladek looks on as his daughter Pauline receives treatment at the Inclusive Care Clinic. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Shin added that dental students must think about how to convey information to caregivers, who will oversee the patient’s oral hygiene. They also must adapt a dental visit to the patient’s needs.

“We’re just learning how to manage each patient better,” Shin said. “Whether it’s using different distraction techniques or sequencing the treatment a little bit better, those are valuable skills that, when we’re going to work in a private office, will allow us to see more patients who need dental care.”

Dr. Susan Rowan, dean of the College of Dentistry, said the clinic is staffed by faculty who oversee 12 fourth-year dental students and one third-year dental student during each clinical session as they help give preventative, comprehensive and multidisciplinary emergency and rehabilitative oral health treatment and assessments to about 16 patients daily.

“The goal of the student clinical experience is to prepare our graduates to be confident and competent in caring for patients with disabilities and special health care needs,” said Rowan.

Delta Dental of Illinois Chief Executive Officer John Maples said the company’s investment in the clinic is “part of our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We have made concerted inclusion efforts to drive better outcomes for our members and the communities we serve,” Maples said. “The Inclusive Care Clinic is a cornerstone for individuals with disabilities.”

Making a ‘home’ for patients

Mugayar said the clinic was designed to make patients as comfortable as possible. That means specially designed chairs, calming wall colors, weighted blankets, noise-canceling headphones, personal tablets they can use during treatment and the sensory room. The clinic also has a wheelchair lift to treat patients in their wheelchairs.

“This was made for them, to make them comfortable and to create an environment that makes this clinic a home for them,” said Mugayar.

Lisa Lambros has been bringing her 22-year-old son, Syed Hussain, to nearly weekly appointments since the clinic opened, as dentists perform extensive work on Hussain’s teeth.

Lambros said the clinic is a godsend because it focuses on people like her son, who is autistic and nonspeaking.

Syed Hussain receives care at the Inclusive Care Clinic. Dr. Leda Mugayar. Pauline Bladek being treated by UIC College of Dentistry students and staff. (Photos: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

“This clinic saved me because Syed needs a lot of work, and I don’t want him to lose all of his teeth,” said Lambros.

From the first visit, she realized this clinic was different from others. She was impressed with the staff’s care.

“They told me the plan that they were going to do with him and then they did it,” Lambros said. “They have a heart to care for these types of adults. I can see it in them.”

During a recent visit, gentle music played in the background as doctors placed Hussain in a dental chair. Several students prepared him for treatment to have several cavities filled in while faculty member Dr. Renada Dalgado supervised.

“Good job, Syed, good job,” Dalgado said.

Lambros has another autistic son, 23-year-old William. When they were children, she struggled to find adequate dental care for them, even for something as minor as a toothache. Now that they’re adults, the need for adequate dental care is even greater. The Inclusive Care Clinic was the answer.

“They work with disabled and autistic adults, and a lot of dentists I would try to take them to, they won’t touch them,” Lambros said. “They won’t work on them because of their disabilities. They don’t have the equipment.”

Lambros learned to read the signs that Syed’s teeth were hurting him. When he felt pain from cavities, he would dig his fingers into his gums.

Now Syed looks forward to his visits and is excited to leave their North Side home when she tells him they are heading to the dental clinic.

“He gets happy when I tell him we are going to come to visit all his friends,” Lambros said. “I ask him if he wants to come, and he claps his hands. He’s happy when he comes here.”