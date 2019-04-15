You’re invited

— to the UIC —

Innovation Celebration

April 23, 2019

10:00am – 12:00pm

Location UIC Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum

725 W Roosevelt Rd, Main Hall C

The Office of Technology Management, in partnership with the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Innovation, will host its second annual Innovation Celebration to recognize the commercially-successful, cutting-edge innovations that have become a hallmark of UIC.

Researchers at UIC are shaping the future of the world. As one example, Shingrix, the new shingles vaccine, was invented by UIC Professor Abbas Vafai from the College of Medicine. The program will include a presentation by one of the drug’s developers.

TJ Augustine, Interim Vice Chancellor for Innovation, will also share exciting new initiatives that are helping to accelerate the commercialization of UIC technologies and provide an update on how UIC is supporting the Discovery Partners Institute, the collaborative research institute located in Chicago led by the University of Illinois System.

Please RSVP to join us for this event.

For more information, please contact:

Tamira Davis

tdavis17@otm.uic.edu