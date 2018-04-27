Innovation Celebration at UIC

You’re Invited

–to the —

Innovation Celebration

hosted by the Office of Technology Management

Have a faculty startup?

Join us in celebration of all of your hard work.

Have an idea?

Come talk to us about disclosing with the University.

Do you know the OTM?

Meet our Technology Managers.

Researchers at UIC are shaping the future of the world. Did you know that Shingrix, the new shingles vaccine, was invented by a UIC Professor? Scientific breakthroughs are happening at UIC.

In appreciation of all university faculty and research teams who are innovators, researchers, and creators, the Office of Technology Management would like to recognize and celebrate the cutting edge innovations that have come out from the inspiring work of UIC research groups. Our celebration will include a luncheon, followed by a networking session and a keystone address by UIC alumna

Linda Suzu Kawano, Ph.D.,

a scientist and entrepreneur with over three decades of experience that includes negotiating the commercialization license for Northwestern University’s blockbuster drug, Lyrica™.

Join us in celebrating all those on campus who have worked tirelessly to bring innovations from the mind of the researcher to the hands of society.

Date & Time:

May 1, 2018

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Location:

Student Center West

Michelle Thompson Rooms A & B

For more information, please contact:

Heather Claxton-Douglas

Claxtonh@uic.edu