Inspiring grads
About 5,875 graduates will celebrate commencement during ceremonies May 8-13.
Here are the inspiring stories of just a few of them:
Nina Ambida: Suddenly homeless, student finds support on campus
Kevin Bell: Discovering passion for computer science pays off
Kenneth Booker: Future educator aims to ignite love of learning in others
Abdusebur Jemal: Physician inspired by challenges faced growing up in Ethiopia
Mikailla Northern: Athlete fights cancer on path to becoming nurse
Manako Yabe: Born deaf, student overcomes barriers to earn Ph.D.
