inspiring grads

About 5,875 graduates will celebrate commencement during ceremonies May 8-13.

Here are the inspiring stories of just a few of them:

Nina Ambida: Suddenly homeless, student finds support on campus

Kevin Bell: Discovering passion for computer science pays off

Kenneth Booker: Future educator aims to ignite love of learning in others

Abdusebur Jemal: Physician inspired by challenges faced growing up in Ethiopia

Mikailla Northern: Athlete fights cancer on path to becoming nurse

Manako Yabe: Born deaf, student overcomes barriers to earn Ph.D.