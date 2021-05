UIC graduates will celebrate with virtual ceremonies and in-person opportunities May 7-9. Read about the journeys eight students took to their UIC graduation:

Jeyra Rivera Arocho College of Engineering Parrish Brown, Jr. College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs Tosha Donnals UIC Nursing Minerva García-Sánchez College of Education

Wasan Kumar College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Cindy Noguera College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Kayla Pociejewski College of Engineering Bu Reh College of Architecture, Design and the Arts

2021 graduates Cindy Noguera, Wasan Kumar and Jeyra Rivera Arocho share their UIC stories.