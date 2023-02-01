Dear colleagues,

UIC Human Resources is pleased to announce that Cheri Canfield will serve as interim associate vice chancellor for human resources, effective Feb. 1.

In this role, Cheri will provide strategic direction and leadership for UIC HR and will continue her process improvement efforts, working toward establishing best practices in the areas of recruitment and staffing, compensation, HR information systems and HR Service Center functions.

I am thrilled to have Cheri serve in this role and look forward to working with her to enhance the productivity, vision and effectiveness of HR at UIC. Please join me in thanking Cheri for assuming this interim role while UIC launches the search for a permanent associate vice chancellor for human resources.

Michael Ginsburg

Interim Vice Chancellor for Budget, HR and Financial Administration

