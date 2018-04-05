Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

I am pleased to announce that Professor Walter Benn Michaels has agreed to serve as Interim Dean of the College of Architecture, Design and the Arts, effective July 1, 2018, when Dean Steve Everett resigns his position to become the provost at Adelphi University. Dr. Michaels has been the Head of the Department of English twice during his 17 years at UIC. He is a widely published literary theorist with an international reputation. More importantly, Dr. Michaels’ collaborative management style and his familiarity with many of the programs and faculty in CADA make him well suited to work with the faculty, staff, and students during this transition year in order to continue to strengthen the college and prepare to bring in a new dean.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu