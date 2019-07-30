Dear faculty, staff and students,

I write to announce the appointment of Robert Dixon, UIC’s Registrar, as the Interim Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, effective August 1, 2019, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. Mr. Dixon will continue to serve as the Registrar during this period.

Mr. Dixon has over 20 years of experience and distinguished service at UIC, and has served as the Registrar since 2002. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from DePauw University and a Juris Doctor from Chicago-Kent Law School.

We will conduct an accelerated national search for a new athletic director, who will continue to build on the outstanding athletic experience UIC provides its student-athletes and our community of fans and supporters. The search committee will be chaired by J. Rex Tolliver, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, and will be assisted by Parker Executive Search in our recruiting efforts.

As a valued member of our university community, we encourage you to share this opportunity broadly with your colleagues to ensure the best possible pool of applicants for this exciting opportunity. If you wish to nominate a colleague for this position, please send the individual’s name and contact information to:

Daniel Parker, Vice President and Managing Director

Grant Higgison, Principal

DeLaina Sarden, Associate

ghiggison@parkersearch.com | dsarden@parkersearch.com

Parker Executive Search

770-804-1996 ext. 118

Go Flames!

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor