Dear UIC campus community,

I am pleased to announce that Sheela Raja, PhD, has agreed to serve as interim executive director of the UIC Counseling Center as of Nov. 16, pending approval from the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

Raja is a licensed clinical psychologist, professor and director of clinical behavioral sciences in the UIC College of Dentistry, where she teaches health psychology, behavioral medicine and health care communication. She is also a UIC Honors College faculty fellow, clinical professor in the UIC Department of Medical Education and the founding director of the UIC College of Dentistry’s Resilience Center.

Raja received her PhD from the University of Illinois Chicago and completed internship and postdoctoral training at the National Center for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in Boston. She is the author of four books, including “Overcoming Trauma and PTSD” and “The Resilient Teen.” Her research focuses on how traumatic events influence engagement in preventive health care, and she is a frequent keynote speaker on trauma-informed approaches to health and wellness. She worked with the Office on Women’s Health (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services), creating a comprehensive continuing education course on trauma-informed health care that is being used in medical schools across the country. Raja has a passion for making evidence-based psychology accessible and is a regular guest contributor to local and national news outlets.

In her role as interim executive director of the Counseling Center, Raja will lead, develop and support an experienced and dedicated team of multidisciplinary mental health providers in providing a comprehensive, complementary and coordinated range of high-quality programs and services designed to respond to the entire spectrum of mental health needs for a diverse undergraduate and graduate student population. She will also assist with the search and onboarding of the permanent executive director.

I invite you to join me in welcoming Raja to the Counseling Center and Student Affairs.

Sincerely,

Raphael Florestal-Kevelier

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Health and Well-being

For more information, please contact:

UIC Health and Well-being

wellbeing@uic.edu