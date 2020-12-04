Dear faculty, staff and students,

I write to announce the appointment of Sherri McGinnis Gonzalez, Senior Executive Director of Public Affairs, as the Interim Vice Chancellor of Strategic Marketing and Communications designate, effective December 16, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

Sherri has nearly 20 years of distinguished service at UIC and has served in her current role since 2014. She is an experienced communications professional who frequently collaborates with leadership, faculty, staff and communicators across campus to elevate the profile and reputation of UIC through effective storytelling and content development, media relations, social media, crisis communications and issues management. She has managed communications strategy for major university initiatives including UIC’s COVID-19 response, the acquisition of John Marshall Law School, and the opening of new campus facilities, including the Academic and Residential Complex and Engineering Innovation Building. Before joining UIC, Sherri held positions in public relations, media relations and marketing in the higher education and health care sectors. She is a graduate of Michigan State University.

Sherri will also continue to serve in her current position as the Senior Executive Director of Public Affairs during the interim appointment while we conduct an accelerated national search for a permanent Vice Chancellor of Strategic Marketing and Communications.

The search committee will be chaired by Tom Wamsley, Vice Chancellor for Advancement. Parker Executive Search will assist in our recruiting efforts. We hope to conclude the process during spring 2021.

As a valued member of our university community, we encourage you to share this opportunity broadly with your colleagues to ensure the best possible pool of applicants for this leadership position. If you wish to nominate a colleague for this position, please send the individual’s name and contact information to Porsha Williams, Vice President, at PorshaWilliams@parkersearch.com.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor