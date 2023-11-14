UIC today’s new section: Science Sparks
Strategic Marketing and Communications has launched a new home for short research stories, Science Sparks. A section of UIC today, Science Sparks features short stories about UIC’s innovative research, brilliant minds and how UIC creates reasons for hope by solving the world’s most pressing problems.
Science Sparks replaces the UIC Science Blog, which lived on Tumblr, and showcases new research papers, grant awards, media appearances by our researchers, photo galleries and other content to supplement the in-depth research stories and news releases already featured on UIC today.
Some recent stories include:
- Walking a path to better asthma control: New trial tests daily walking among Black women to control asthma.
- Multi-omics approach unlocks discovery of natural products from bacteria: College of Pharmacy researchers discovered potential new compounds for synthetic biology.
- Great Cities fellow talks Chicago’s migrant crisis, US foreign policy with WBEZ: Juan González explains the link in a recent WBEZ interview.
- Restorative practices in schools reduce arrests, suspensions: Black students experienced most benefit, according to new research.
The launch of Science Sparks is an example of Strategic Marketing and Communication’s realignment and focus on campus priorities.
“As the university’s storytellers, our mission is to inform, inspire and engage to foster a strong sense of connection and pride within the university community and beyond,” said Vice Chancellor Chandra Harris-McCray, who leads the Strategic Marketing and Communications team.
Ideas for Science Sparks stories can be submitted online or via email to uictoday@uic.edu.
