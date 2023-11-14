UIC today’s new section: Science Sparks  

Strategic Marketing and Communications has launched a new home for short research stories, Science Sparks. A section of UIC today, Science Sparks features short stories about UIC’s innovative research, brilliant minds and how UIC creates reasons for hope by solving the world’s most pressing problems.

Science Sparks replaces the UIC Science Blog, which lived on Tumblr, and showcases new research papers, grant awards, media appearances by our researchers, photo galleries and other content to supplement the in-depth research stories and news releases already featured on UIC today.

Some recent stories include:

The launch of Science Sparks is an example of Strategic Marketing and Communication’s realignment and focus on campus priorities.

“As the university’s storytellers, our mission is to inform, inspire and engage to foster a strong sense of connection and pride within the university community and beyond,” said Vice Chancellor Chandra Harris-McCray, who leads the Strategic Marketing and Communications team.

Ideas for Science Sparks stories can be submitted online or via email to uictoday@uic.edu.