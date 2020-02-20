INVITATION: Researcher, Scholar and Inventor of the Year Awards

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and the Office of Technology Management at the University of Illinois at Chicago are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 UIC Researcher and Scholar of the Year Awards, the 2019 Inventor of the Year and the 2019 Team Research Award. These awards recognize and celebrate the efforts and commitment of individuals who advance knowledge as well as inspire and promote continued excellence in research and scholarship at UIC.

The OVCR and the OTM would like to thank the campus community for the wealth of compelling nominations submitted for these awards. Our thanks also go to members of the Campus Research Board for their time spent reviewing the applications and convening to select the final awardees.

To honor these awardees, a ceremony and reception will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Michele M. Thompson Rooms of the UIC Student Center West at 828 South Wolcott Ave.

Researcher and Scholar of the Year

The Distinguished Researcher and Distinguished Scholar awards are given this year to four UIC faculty who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in their respective fields of expertise. Six UIC early career researchers who have shown outstanding promise to become future leaders in their field will receive the Rising Star awards.

The honorees for 2019 are:

Basic Life Sciences

Rising Star (tie): Stephanie Cologna, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Rising Star (tie): Laura M. Sanchez, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Pharmacy

Distinguished: Joanna Burdette, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Pharmacy

Clinical Sciences

Rising Star: Alana Biggers, M.D. MPH, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine

Distinguished: Rachel N. Caskey, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine

Natural Sciences and Engineering

Rising Star: Benjamin Antieau, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Distinguished: Sudip K. Mazumder, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, College of Engineering

Social Sciences

Rising Star: Charles Hounmenou, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work, Jane Addams College of Social Work

Humanities, Arts, Design and Architecture

Rising Star: Elizabeth S. Todd-Breland, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of History, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Distinguished: Clare Lyster, MArch., Associate Professor, Department of Architecture, College of Architecture, Design and the Arts

Team Research

Designed to encourage collaborations, this new award honors a team of at least two UIC faculty from different colleges who have made a significant contribution that could not have been accomplished by any one individual. Recipients of the inaugural 2019 Team Research Award are:

Irena Levitan, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Medicine, College of Medicine

Shane A. Phillips, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, College of Applied Health Sciences

Inventor of the Year

The Inventor of the Year Award honors an outstanding inventor or team of inventors at the University of Illinois at Chicago who have contributed to the development of intellectual property that significantly impacts their field and society. The award is given based on the criteria of creativity, novelty, and the commercial benefit to society.

Bellur S. Prabhakar, Msc. Ph.D., Professor, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, and Department of Ophthalmology, College of Medicine

