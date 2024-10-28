Invitation to participate in System follow-up event on Health and Well-being

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

We hope you enjoyed the fifth annual Systemwide mental health and well-being event held on Oct. 9. For those of you who were unable to attend, we had the privilege of hosting Rebecca Kennedy, PhD, assistant vice president for student health and well-being at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the first health-promoting university in the United States. Kennedy’s keynote focused on describing health promoting universities and the steps we can take to advance health and well-being in our institution and System. The presentation is now available to view online.

We are excited to invite you all to our follow-up presentation, “Sparking Change: Empowering our Flames to Promote Mental Health and Well-being.” The presentation will focus on sharing highlights from the Healthy Minds Study and discussing how UIC plans to utilize this data to drive positive change within our community.

The follow-up presentation is scheduled for:

Nov. 12 (Student Center East) and Nov. 13 (Student Center West)

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

RSVP to confirm your attendance by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Virtual options will be available for those who cannot attend in person. Please feel free to share this with your colleagues and student peers. We look forward to seeing you at one of the presentations.

Stay well,

The Health and Well-being Team

For more information, please contact:

UIC Health and Well-Being

wellbeing@uic.edu