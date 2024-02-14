Join a Town Hall for Climate Commitments Action Plan 2024

Learn more and share feedback on the 2024 update of

UIC’s Climate Commitments Action Plan in a town hall meeting with

the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Wednesday, March 6

11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Student Center West, Thompson Room C

and live online via Zoom

UIC is currently updating its strategic approach to sustainability for the next five years. The Climate Commitments Action Plan, also known as CCAP 2024, is based on five climate commitments established by the Office of the Chancellor to make UIC a carbon-neutral, zero-waste, net-zero water, biodiverse and transformative scholarship university. At this town hall meeting, held in-person and online, the university will share its draft plan and gather feedback.

Light refreshments will be served. Please RSVP in advance and submit your questions online before the town hall meeting.

A recording will be available after the meeting.

The Climate Commitments Action Plan 2024 Town Hall has been designated as an approved event. Per UIC HR Policy 805-03 and University of Illinois Policy and Procedures Rules 11.12, employees can attend the event, university operations permitting and with prior supervisor approval, and are not required to use benefit time to attend.

