Join me on #GivingTuesday

Greetings Colleagues,

Today is #GivingTuesday. It’s one day of the year when we come together to prove the tremendous impact of collective giving.

givingtuesday.uic.edu and encouraging fellow faculty members and staff to do the same. Each gift makes an immediate impact on the area of UIC most meaningful to you. Last year, 832 people gave $140,000 on #GivingTuesday. Fifty-two percent of donors were members of UIC’s faculty and staff. As a new staff member at UIC, I’m proud to make my first gift today, on #GivingTuesday. I hope you’ll join me by making your gift atand encouraging fellow faculty members and staff to do the same. Each gift makes an immediate impact on the area of UIC most meaningful to you.

You and your fellow UIC faculty and staff are a significant piece of our IGNITE Campaign success. You have:

Made almost 10,000 gifts.

Joined with our community of supporters to contribute nearly $34 million to empower faculty and $174 million to drive discovery.

Helped push us to almost 68 percent of our $750,000,000 IGNITE campaign goal.

All of this contributes to a tremendous level of excellence at UIC. I’m proud of this, I’m grateful for your commitments and I look forward to working together to #IGNITEUIC.

Thank you for making yourself a part of the difference UIC is making in lives and communities around the world.

Go Flames!

Tom Wamsley

Vice Chancellor for Advancement