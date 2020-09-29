Join us for a conversation about campus safety at UIC
Dear Faculty, Students and Staff,
Please join us for a special campus-wide conversation on Tuesday, October 6th from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. This conversation is organized by students who want to have a dialogue about Campus Safety at UIC. Panelists will share their vision for campus safety and there will be a moderated conversation and Q&A with students, faculty and staff in attendance.
Panelists will be individuals representing the following organizations:
Abolition at UIC
Black Graduate Student Association
Black Student Union
Undergraduate Student Government
UIC Graduate Employees Organization
UIC United Faculty
Live transcription services will be provided by a certified CART captioner and available via the Closed Caption functionality in Zoom.
Sincerely,
