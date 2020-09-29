Join us for a conversation about campus safety at UIC

Dear Faculty, Students and Staff,

Please join us for a special campus-wide conversation on Tuesday, October 6th from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. This conversation is organized by students who want to have a dialogue about Campus Safety at UIC. Panelists will share their vision for campus safety and there will be a moderated conversation and Q&A with students, faculty and staff in attendance.

Panelists will be individuals representing the following organizations:

Abolition at UIC

Black Graduate Student Association

Black Student Union

Undergraduate Student Government

UIC Graduate Employees Organization

UIC United Faculty

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified CART captioner and available via the Closed Caption functionality in Zoom.

Sincerely,

