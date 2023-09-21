Join us for State of the University

SAVE THE DATE

Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda

invites you to the

State of the University

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

4-5 p.m.

Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum

Main Halls

725 W. Roosevelt Road

In person and live stream.

Reception to follow the program.

A UIC shuttle from the west side of campus and complimentary parking will be available in Lot 5, 1135 S. Morgan St.

CART live captioning will be provided for this event. For any other accommodation needs, please contact Judee Olechno, 312-413-4465 or judee@uic.edu.

The State of the University has been designated as an approved event for non-exempt civil service employees. These employees may attend in person or virtually, without having to charge a benefit, operations permitting and with prior supervisory approval.