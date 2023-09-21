Join us for State of the University
SAVE THE DATE
Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda
invites you to the
State of the University
Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023
4-5 p.m.
Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum
Main Halls
725 W. Roosevelt Road
In person and live stream.
Reception to follow the program.
A UIC shuttle from the west side of campus and complimentary parking will be available in Lot 5, 1135 S. Morgan St.
CART live captioning will be provided for this event. For any other accommodation needs, please contact Judee Olechno, 312-413-4465 or judee@uic.edu.
The State of the University has been designated as an approved event for non-exempt civil service employees. These employees may attend in person or virtually, without having to charge a benefit, operations permitting and with prior supervisory approval.
Contact
Categories