June 19-23 Fillmore Street partial and full closure information

Dear students, faculty and staff,

To facilitate the removal of an MRI machine from the Outpatient Care Center this weekend, an intermittent traffic disruption on Fillmore Street will occur June 19-23.

Beginning Wednesday, June 19, Fillmore Street will be partially closed in order to accommodate heavy equipment and rigging needed to remove the machine from the building. In conjunction with this work, Wood Street Parking Structure card access entrance and exit lanes will be closed through June 21, and parking lot assignment holders must enter and exit through Grenshaw Street. Visitor entrance and exit lanes will remain accessible.

During this period, a flagger will be in place to direct vehicular traffic, and pedestrian access will be restricted due to the closure of the sidewalk on the west side of the building.

On June 22 and 23, Fillmore Street will be closed entirely and will affect both Wood Street Parking Structure card access and visitor access lanes. All traffic will be required to enter and exit the parking structure via Grenshaw Street.

To ensure safety, please follow all directional signs and proceed with caution when in the area. Pedestrians should completely avoid the area if possible.

Fillmore Street and all Wood Street Parking Structure lanes will reopen Monday, June 24.

If you have questions or need additional information about WSPS access, please email parking@uic.edu.

We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience caused by this work.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu