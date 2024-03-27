Keep personal info current in My UI Info

Dear faculty and staff:

It is important to keep your personal information current in My UI Info, the University of Illinois employee record system, for your benefit and to assist the university with record keeping. The following are of particular importance:

Personal contact information (needed in case of a personal emergency) Emergency contact information Current address Phone number Preferred email



University records (needed for record keeping and reporting) Gender designation Race/ethnicity Disability status (voluntary) Preferred first name



You can change any of this information by logging into My UI Info and following these steps:

Use the link to access My UI Info

Select My Profile

Select Access My Profile

Enter your NetID and password

View each section you are updating Select Edit Submit

Select Log Out to exit

Completing this form is strictly voluntary. Failure to provide the information will not subject you to any adverse personnel decision or action.

We appreciate your cooperation in completing the self-identification form.

If you have a disability and need assistance to complete the self-identification form or to request an employee accommodation, please email the Office for Access and Equity ADA Listserv.

If you have any questions or require assistance to make the necessary changes, feel free to reach out to the UIC HR Welcome Center at uichrwelcomecenter@uic.edu or call 312-996-0840.

Thank you,

Cheri Canfield

Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

Caryn Bills

Associate Chancellor for Access and Equity

For more information, please contact:

Cheri Canfield

cheric@uic.edu