Leave policies and procedures in response to CPS cancellation

Dear faculty, staff and students,

With the cancellation of classes tomorrow by Chicago Public Schools and an anticipated strike by the Chicago Teachers Union, we expect that some faculty, staff and students will need to make accommodations to care for a child or children who will not be in school.

CPS school buildings, Chicago Public Libraries and some parks will be open to students. Please visit the CPS website to read about the CPS contingency plan. If you are in need of a safe place for children to go during the strike, CPS offers a site locator to find a location near you.

If you are unable to find a childcare alternative and you must stay home to care for your child or children, we would like to remind you about university leave policies.

Students who are unable to attend class are required to work with their individual professors to make up course material.

Faculty who need to cancel a class are required to make up the class.

Both exempt and non-exempt staff who do not report to work must use benefit time or take an excused, unpaid absence. For questions regarding the documentation of benefit time, please contact your department Human Resources staff member.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish, MD

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources