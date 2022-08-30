Let’s continue the momentum

Welcome back, UIC students | Fall 2022 from This is UIC on Vimeo.

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Welcome to a new chapter of your UIC journey! I hope you are as excited as I am to begin this new semester. It is always energizing to have our community back on campus after the summer break.

The excitement and anticipation for the academic year was palpable as I joined faculty and staff to welcome students and their families during move-in and new student convocation. The heartfelt conversations and laughs reminded me of my freshman year of college. It was a time filled with asking questions, listening and learning, and creating lifelong connections and friendships that still guide me today. I hope you enter this semester with a newfound curiosity and desire to embrace new lessons and connections.

Through those lessons and partnerships, UIC continues to gain momentum as we experience records all over the university in research, fundraising, athletics, state support and more. This is a testament to you and your contributions. Thank you for what you are doing to make sure UIC shines brightly for all to see. Let’s continue to dream of the possibilities.

I encourage you to make the most of your experience by taking advantage of all UIC offers, from community engagement to the performing arts to advancing student success to firing up the Flames at games.

At Chicago’s largest and only public research institution, you will be rewarded with world-class teaching, research and learning experiences anchored in social justice and a diverse network of supporters — friends, professors, alumni and colleagues — who believe education changes our communities in and beyond Chicago for the better. Your UIC journey starts today. Let’s make it worthwhile.

Go Flames!

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor