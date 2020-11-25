Library Hours and Services Update for Fall 2020

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The UIC University Library buildings will be closed for Thanksgiving from Nov. 26-29, 2020 and reopen Mon., Nov. 30. Library hours vary by each building location and are subject to change pending revised guidance from UIC and State of Illinois health and safety officials. Visit the Library website at library.uic.edu for the most up-to-date information and hours for each Library building.

Hours for Library buildings for the rest of the fall semester 2020 are as follows:

Richard J. Daley Library

Nov. 30 – Dec. 11

Sun. – Closed

Mon. – Thu. – 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fri. – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat. – Closed

Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago

Nov. 30 – Dec. 18

Sun. – Closed

Mon. – Fri. – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat. – Closed

A reservation and Health Check are required to enter Library buildings on the Chicago campuses. Visit go.library.uic.edu/seats for more information and to make a seat reservation.

Materials Pick-Up at the Daley Library and LHS-Chicago

Physical materials can be borrowed using low-contact pickup or the space reservation system. For more information and hours, visit go.library.uic.edu/pick-up

Crawford Library of the Health Sciences-Rockford

Closed for the rest of the fall 2020 semester.

Virtual reference assistance and pick-up of materials are available by appointment only.

Contact Janet McMahon at janetmc@uic.edu to schedule an appointment to pick-up materials.

For reference or literature search assistance, contact Cynthia Reynolds at cmreynol@uic.edu.

Library of the Health Sciences-Peoria

Nov. 30 – Dec. 18

Sun. – Closed

Mon. – Thu. – 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fri. – 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat. – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 19 – Closed

Dec. 21–22 (See website for hours)

Library of the Health Sciences-Urbana

By appointment only.

Chat with a Librarian will be available over Thanksgiving and for the rest of the fall semester during the following hours:

Sun. – 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Mon. – Thu. – 7:30 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Fri. – 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat. – 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Visit the Library website for additional online reference help:

library.uic.edu/contact

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Interim University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

For more information, please contact:

Library Communications

lib-comm@uic.edu