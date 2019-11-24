Loss of UIC student Ruth George

Dear campus community,

All of us are devastated by the loss of Ruth George, a member of our Honors College and a talented kinesiology student with dreams and aspirations to become a health professional and help others. Our thoughts, our hearts and our condolences are with her family and friends during this trying period.

I want to thank the members of the UIC Police Department, who have worked around-the-clock to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ruth’s death. This is an ongoing investigation but the evidence they have collected so far indicates that Ruth was a victim of crime and they have a person of interest in custody.

The traumatic loss of life of one of our community members is very difficult to comprehend and surely invokes a range of emotions for all of us. The safety and well-being of everyone at UIC is our foremost concern. I encourage you to continue to take advantage of the prevention tools and resources available on campus and to remain vigilant while you are both on and off campus.

As we mourn the loss of our student, I hope that this tragic event brings our community together to watch over and care for each other in the days and weeks ahead.

In deepest sympathy,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor