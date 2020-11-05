Loss of UIC student Tushar Sharma

Dear Campus Community,

I am deeply saddened to share with you that UIC graduate student Tushar Sharma passed away today. As a community, we offer our heartfelt condolences to Tushar’s family, friends and colleagues, as they struggle with this devastating loss. Together we mourn a student and an outstanding research assistant who was pursuing his master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was known as a favorite teaching assistant among the undergraduate students.

Tushar, age 27, was struck by a motor vehicle near the intersection of S. Morgan Street and Roosevelt Road earlier today. A second UIC student was also injured during the accident and is recovering.

According to the UIC Police report, the vehicle that struck the students was traveling at a high rate of speed heading northbound on Morgan Street and ran a stop sign at Maxwell Street near the UIC Police station. Two UIC Police officers witnessed the speeding vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle continued through a red light at Roosevelt Road. The speeding car was struck by another vehicle and traveled onto the sidewalk hitting the two UIC students. UIC Police apprehended the driver after a lengthy foot pursuit and he is in custody pending felony charges.

This is very difficult news to process and I hope that anyone in need of support will reach out to the many available services on campus, including the Counseling Center, the Office of the Dean of Students or the Employee Assistance Program.

With deepest condolences,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor