May 15 special event street closures

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Due to a special event at Credit Union 1 Arena Monday, May 15, westbound Harrison Street will be closed between Racine Avenue and Morgan Street beginning at 7 a.m. The street should reopen to traffic at approximately 2 p.m.

Parking lots 1A, 1B, 11 and the Harrison Street Parking Structure will be closed during this period. Users should plan to relocate to the Halsted Street Parking Structure (760 W. Taylor St.) or Parking Lot 5 (1135 S. Morgan St.). A valid parking hang tag must be presented to exit the lots without paying.

The Chicago Police Department and Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications personnel will provide traffic management services. While Congress Street will remain open, significant traffic delays are expected.

In addition, an evening event will be held at the UIC Dorin Forum. Beginning at 2 p.m. and continuing until 11 p.m., Rochford Street between Union Avenue and Halsted Street will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians. Parking Lot 14 will be closed all day and will reopen at midnight.

CPD and OEMC will again provide traffic management services during this period, and delays are expected. If traveling in this area, you may wish to call local businesses to be sure they are accessible.

We sincerely appreciate your cooperation.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor of Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu