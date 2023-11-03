Media Advisory: CDC director to visit UI Health

Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will tour UI Health and visit a vaccination clinic to urge Chicagoans to get the latest COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines.

A part of the University of Illinois Chicago, UI Health comprises a clinical enterprise that includes a 455-bed tertiary care hospital, 26 outpatient clinics, and 12 Mile Square Health Center facilities, which are Federally Qualified Health Centers.

WHEN:

Monday, Nov. 6

1:30-2:30 p.m.

WHERE:

UI Health Specialty Care Building

1009 S. Wood St.

DETAILS:

CDC director Dr. Mandy K. Cohen’s trip to Chicago includes a visit to UI Health where she will observe the services and care provided at the hospital’s Specialty Care Building, including a vaccination event held in partnership with the Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition.

The event aims to reduce barriers and increase Hispanic community access to vaccination. UI Health will provide vaccinations to uninsured patients at no cost; advance registration is required. Also occurring at the hospital, the Child Find Screening Program offers free developmental screenings in partnership with Chicago Public Schools.

Cohen will be available for media to discuss the updated vaccine, the importance of vaccinations and making vaccines accessible to all communities. Media parking is available at the Wood Street Parking Structure, 1100 S. Wood St.

Media should RSVP to Kathleen Conley, kconley@cdc.gov, 470-279-0015, or Brian Flood, bflood@uic.edu, 312-835-5432.