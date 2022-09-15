Media Advisory: Constitution Day event honors Dick Simpson’s 55-year UIC career

For over five decades, Dick Simpson has been an influential figure in Chicago and synonymous with the University of Illinois Chicago. His involvement with the city and university will continue, but in a different manner, as he embarks on the “good fight” in retirement.

Simpson, UIC professor emeritus of political science, will be honored during a special Constitution Day UIC Alumni Exchange event, where he will converse with Steven Schwinn, UIC professor of law, about the complex web of political, social and economic challenges he sees endangering the state of American democracy.

WHEN:

Sept. 19

Reception at 11:30 a.m.

Introductory remarks at 11:50 a.m.

Alumni Exchange talk and luncheon at noon

WHERE:

Union League Club of Chicago

65 W. Jackson Blvd.

DETAILS:

Dick Simpson, a former Chicago alderman, established himself as an authority on political matters of all kinds, from corruption and voting patterns to budgeting and civic engagement. While producing reform-influencing research and more than a dozen books, he has always taken pride in his teaching. He has shared his expertise widely beyond UIC classrooms as a frequent contributor to media coverage of city and state politics.

During the UIC Alumni Exchange event honoring his 55-year UIC career, Simpson will address themes covered in his new book, “Democracy’s Rebirth: The View from Chicago,” and discuss eight specific crises he’s identified and his proposals for how to create a more participatory democracy.

The event, titled “The Crisis in American Democracy Today,” is co-sponsored by the UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, UIC Library, UIC School of Law and UIC Alumni Association. Advance registration is required to watch the invite-only event online.

Media wishing to cover the event in person should RSVP to Brian Flood, bflood@uic.edu, 312-996-7681.