Media Advisory: March 15 is Match Day at UIC

On Match Day, March 15, fourth-year medical students at University of Illinois Chicago will learn where they have been accepted for residency training.

WHEN:

Friday, March 15

10 a.m. to noon

Match results are opened simultaneously at 11 a.m. CST at universities across the U.S.

WHERE:

Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago

DETAILS:

Match Day occurs on the same day, at the same time, at medical schools across the United States. Student celebrations before and after the distribution of match results are a time-honored tradition.

The College of Medicine will host three events, with its largest event at University of Illinois Chicago. Students also will celebrate at the College of Medicine Peoria and the College of Medicine Rockford.

Match Day is coordinated by the National Resident Matching Program, which aims to pair graduating medical students with residency programs in their chosen specialties. Placements are made through an algorithm and based on various factors, including students’ rankings of their top program choices and residency programs’ rankings of candidates.

