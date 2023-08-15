Media Advisory: Move-in Day 2023

Students help with move-in day outside the Academic and Residential Complex in 2022. (Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago)

Hundreds of University of Illinois Chicago administrators, staff and student volunteers will welcome first-year students and help them move into residence halls for the fall 2023 semester.

WHEN:

Wednesday, Aug. 16

(Move-in starts at 8 a.m. with the largest number of residents arriving between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

WHERE:

Media is asked to gather at the Academic and Residential Complex, 940 W. Harrison St., (northeast corner of Harrison and Morgan streets).

DETAILS:

About 1,400 first-year students will be living on campus this fall. More than 3,400 students in total will live on campus in one of UIC’s eight residence halls.

Prior to moving into campus housing, students and their families will collect keys from several designated locations and proceed to their residence halls where volunteers provide support for “Drop and Go” unloading to help speed the move-in process.

First-year students will be welcomed by volunteers, including university administrators, Flames men’s and women’s basketball team members, and incoming UIC Campus Housing first-year students who will have completed a leadership program called Project Lead. Student volunteers are fellow residents who volunteer to be part of the Flames Welcome Crew. These student volunteers and student leaders work not only on Move-In Day but also throughout the week to welcome fellow residents back to campus.

Media is welcome. Media parking is available on the Ida B. Wells Parkway, located across Morgan Street and west of the complex. Media wishing to cover the event should RSVP to bflood@uic.edu, (cellphone) 312-835-5432.