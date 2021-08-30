Medical student’s research links benzene exposure and non-Hodgkin lymphoma

A new Lancet Planetary Health study shows a statistically significant association between non-Hodgkin lymphoma and exposure to benzene, which has been detected in many household products.

The paper’s researchers, led by UIC medical student Iemaan Rana, examined the potential link by evaluating previous studies, using electronic systematic review and meta-analysis.

The association Rana found was dose-dependent, meaning greater exposures to benzene yielded a higher risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, or NHL. Because NHL comprises numerous cancers, the researchers tested whether benzene was more closely related to a particular subtype of NHL and uncovered a doubling of the risk for the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma subtype.

“The study sheds new light on our understanding of benzene as a carcinogen and provides compelling evidence that benzene not only causes leukemia, but also lymphoma,” Rana said.

Rana, also a student at UC Berkeley School of Public Health, worked with Luoping Zhang, study principal investigator, and Sarah Dahlberg and Craig Steinmaus, all of Berkeley Public Health.