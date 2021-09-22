Memorial Grove closure

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The construction of UIC’s new Computer Design Research and Learning Center (CDRLC) will require the closure of the Memorial Grove for several months. The closure began this month, and construction will continue until August 2023.

We ask for your patience during this time, as construction will be evident throughout the Grove, in former parking lot 10 and adjacent to Building 608. While contractor personnel will attend to their gates and construction traffic, for the safety of the campus community, we ask that everyone exhibits caution around the site and finds alternate routes if possible.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

ovcas@uic.edu