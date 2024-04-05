Dear faculty and staff,

The month of April marks the start of the staff merit award nomination season. This is an opportunity to nominate a deserving colleague for one of the following UIC merit awards:

The Award of Merit recognizes outstanding academic professional and civil service employees. It is a universitywide honor available to UIC staff who exhibit service, commitment, and dedication. This year, 31 recipients will receive a $3,000 monetary award and a memento gift.

The Chancellor’s Academic Professional Award recognizes the demonstrated excellence of academic professionals and affirms our highest regard for the contributions of this important community to UIC. This year, up to 10 academic professionals will receive the CAPE Award, which provides a $1,000 permanent increase to the honoree’s salary, $2,500 one-time monetary award and a memento gift.

The Janice Watkins Award is an accolade given to exceptional civil service employees for distinguished service. This year, up to five civil service employees will receive the Janice Watkins Award, which provides a $2,000 monetary award and a memento gift.

The Rising Star Award recognizes academic professionals early in their careers who demonstrate dedication and high performance, and who are very likely to continue developing into exemplary employees. This year, up to three candidates will receive the Rising Star Award, which provides a $1,500 monetary award and a memento gift.

The deadline to submit a nomination is June 3. Links to the nomination forms, procedures, and eligibility criteria can be found on the employee recognition webpage.

All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony scheduled for Nov. 7, at 1:30 p.m., at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum.

Thank you for helping us recognize outstanding employees at UIC.

Kind regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Singdahlsen

specialprograms@uillinois.edu