Message from leadership regarding GEO negotiations

Dear Faculty, Students, and Staff,

Many of you have been expressing your support for our graduate and teaching assistants during the GEO strike. We share your concern about their important role. Furthermore, we understand the financial needs of graduate students, as well as all employees of UIC, and we are doing our best to address them through collective bargaining. At the same time, we are trying to protect UIC’s ability to fulfill its mission within our financial constraints and resources.

The University has been bargaining in good faith with the GEO and has been attempting to negotiate a settlement that will be fair to GEO within the constraint of the University’s financial situation. We have already offered approximately 12 percent in wage increases over the next three years and covered all health insurance increases. GEO demands 23 percent increase in wages and waiver of almost all fees. A more comprehensive communication will be forthcoming outlining in more detail what the University has offered and what the GEO demands.

For the good of the University, we have chosen not to respond to the false narratives that have been widely disseminated. We are patiently waiting for the GEO leadership to come to the table ready to negotiate and not simply demand. There is still room for negotiating and we will continue to do so until we reach a resolution.

The University intends to continue normal operations during the strike. Students and parents can be assured that we are focused on minimizing the disruption of classes, meeting educational objectives, and ensuring timely grading. The GEO has informed students not to attend class. However, students are expected to be in classes while they are in session.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs