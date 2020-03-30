Message from the Chancellor

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

Just a few weeks ago, none of us could imagine a life separated from friends, colleagues and classmates. But all of us understand that we have to confront this global health crisis and protect the most vulnerable members of our communities.

Now, we are preparing to enter the home stretch of the spring semester, but where we find ourselves is certainly not what any of us anticipated when we started the academic year. I know this has been a very difficult time for everyone. As you begin online teaching and learning this week, we realize that this is a transition that requires patience and teamwork.

We have put together some resources to assist you and I hope you will find them useful in your efforts. We are all learning as we are adjusting to this unprecedented situation, so please take the initiative to reach out to any member of the faculty or administration with suggestions and ideas for further improvements.

When we emerge from this situation, we will come together again to share our collective experiences and the lessons we have learned about ourselves and about each other. In the meantime, I encourage you to virtually connect with each other, stay informed, remain flexible as we navigate this new environment, and take time to care for yourself, your family, and your UIC community.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor