Message from the Chancellor

Dear colleagues,

I am very excited to announce that Joe Kearney has joined me this week as the new Chief of Staff designate of the Office of the Chancellor, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. I would like to thank the members of the search committee and the search committee chair, Janet Parker, for their assistance in this process.

Joe has served most recently as Assistant Dean for Strategic Initiatives at UIC John Marshall Law School. In this role, and, in previous roles at the law school, he managed a variety of strategic projects, including the negotiations for the merger of the school into UIC and the transition process that followed. Prior to joining UIC John Marshall Law School, he was a Staff Attorney for the Illinois Appellate Court and Program Manager for the Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development at DePaul University. He has also served as an Adjunct Professor at the School of Business of Loyola University and the School of Public Service at DePaul University. He received his B.S. degree in Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, his M.S. degree in Public Service Management from DePaul University and his J.D. degree from UIC JMLS.

Joe is replacing Dr. Catherine (Cat) Sanders, who has moved to the University of Chicago this month. I’m very grateful to Cat for all her significant contributions over the last six years. Please join me in welcoming Joe to the Chancellor’s Office!

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor