Message from the Chancellor

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

I write today to announce the appointment of Theresa E. Mintle as Interim Vice Chancellor for Public and Government Affairs, effective December 11, 2017, pending approval by the Board of Trustees. As Interim Vice Chancellor, she will have oversight of Public Affairs, Marketing and Brand Management, Government Relations, Digital Communications and Community Relations.

Ms. Mintle most recently served as President and CEO of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and she brings to UIC over 30 years of experience in government and government affairs-related positions. Her roles have included positions as legislative assistant in Washington, D.C., as mayoral aide and liaison to the Chicago City Council, as chief-of-staff at the Chicago Transit Authority Board and as chief-of-staff to Mayor Rahm Emanuel. She has also served in executive positions with the Aspen Institute in Chicago and as program director of the Commercial Club’s Chicago Metropolis 2020 program. In other nonprofit roles, she co-chaired the Little Company of Mary Hospital Gala as well as the Project Exploration dinner. She is also a member of the President’s Circle of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, the Economic Club of Chicago, and The Chicago Network.

Ms. Mintle received her Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and formerly served the University of Illinois System as Assistant Director for Government Relations in the Office of Government Relations. She also received a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

I am confident that Ms. Mintle will be a great addition to the university leadership team and will provide the necessary environment to guide the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Public and Government Affairs until a formal search is initiated for the permanent position.

Please join me in welcoming Theresa E. Mintle to UIC.

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor