Message from the Chancellor

I write to formally welcome John Coronado to the UIC community. John officially began his service as Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services on Monday, April 9. He joins UIC at a time when our momentum is strong and we are in the midst of one of the most energetic eras of construction and renovations in the history of the university.

UIC currently has two buildings going up simultaneously – the Academic and Residential Complex on Harrison which will accommodate 550 new beds and 880 new classroom seats in a state-of-the-art learning and living environment, and the Engineering Innovation Building that will accommodate units from one of the fastest growing colleges on campus. In addition, University Hall and many other buildings across the east and west sides of campus are undergoing extensive renovations.

John is a native Chicagoan, so he’s already familiar with the many aspects of keeping our buildings and grounds safe and operational during the most inclement weather and challenging budgets. He is a Licensed Professional Engineer and a Certified Project Management Professional with more than three decades of experience managing complex engineering, construction, and facilities management programs. I am enthusiastic that John Coronado’s experience will prove invaluable at a time when we are expanding quickly while embracing the challenges of the 21st century.

I want to take this opportunity to extend my gratitude on behalf of the University community to Mike Landek who has served as Interim Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services since April 1, 2017. Mike has served UIC with distinction and we appreciate his stewardship.

I hope you will join me in welcoming John Coronado to UIC.

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

