Message from the Chancellor

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

I hope you have enjoyed a productive and relaxing summer. As we begin a new academic year, I am delighted to welcome everyone back to UIC and offer my congratulations to our new and transfer students, as well as our new faculty members – you all have made a great choice in UIC! I would also like to add a warm welcome to our academic family of UIC students, faculty and staff in Rockford, the Quad Cities, Peoria, Springfield and Urbana.

Summer in Chicago is wonderful, but I welcome the evident anticipation and energy that accompanies move-in days and the return of students to campus each fall semester. Within UIC’s diverse community, which forms the foundation for our institutional character, we demonstrate a shared passion for this city and for this university. One key theme prevails – UIC is Chicago and Chicago is UIC.

As you start your daily routines and make your way around campus you’ll notice there are the various construction and renovation projects that are going on across the university. The new Academic and Residential Complex on Harrison Street has already been topped off and while it’s not scheduled to open until the fall of 2019, construction has been moving along swiftly. At Taylor and Morgan streets, the Engineering Innovation Building, also scheduled to open next year, will help us accommodate several Departmental needs within the College of Engineering, UIC’s fastest-growing college.

Over the summer, UIC made its most important institutional expansion since the original Circle Campus merged with the medical center in 1982. UIC and The John Marshall Law School are joining forces to create the university’s 16th college, the UIC John Marshall Law School. As Chicago’s first and only public law school, it will provide current and prospective students with a more affordable legal education, and create opportunities for interdisciplinary courses and new joint and dual-degree programs aligned with UIC strengths in disciplines such as the health sciences, engineering and technology, urban planning and public administration, the social sciences and business. The first class of the UIC John Marshall Law School is expected to enter our university next fall.

There is plenty of recent news to make us all proud as we begin another exciting year at UIC. Please visit the UIC today website to read some of the latest on our research, accomplishments, and other campus news, announcements and events that will remind you that you are a member of one of the top public research universities in the nation.

I would like to take this opportunity to extend my gratitude and appreciation to all of our faculty and staff for everything they do to enhance our students’ educational experience, and the research, service and care they provide at UIC and to all communities.

I offer you my best wishes for a successful year ahead.

GO FLAMES!

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

